* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 36,700-37,900 36,500-37,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,900-38,000 36,700-37,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 160 36,700-37,900 36,900-38,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,800 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,400 Gujarat Ambuja 37,000 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 39,000 Mahakali 38,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 38,500 Premier proteins 38,000 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 38,400 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,200-64,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 35,050-35,100 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 34,900-34,950 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 35,000-35,050 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,300-34,350 33,500-33,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,400-34,450 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship