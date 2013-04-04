* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 36,700-37,900 36,500-37,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,900-38,000 36,700-37,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 160 36,700-37,900 36,900-38,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,800
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 38,400
Gujarat Ambuja 37,000
Indian Rubber 38,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 39,000
Mahakali 38,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 38,500
Premier proteins 38,000
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 38,400
Vippy 38,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,500-64,600 64,200-64,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,800-64,900 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,500-67,600 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,700-67,800 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 35,050-35,100
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 34,900-34,950
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 35,000-35,050
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,300-34,350 33,500-33,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,400-34,450 33,600-33,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship