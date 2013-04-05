* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 39,000-40,020 36,700-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,200-40,250 36,900-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 39,000-40,020 39,200-40,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,050 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,950 General Foods 40,400 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,050 Mahakali 40,050 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,900-65,000 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,150-36,200 35,650-35,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,000-36,050 35,500-35,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,100-36,150 35,600-35,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,800-34,850 34,300-34,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,900-34,950 34,400-34,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship