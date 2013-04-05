* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better domestic demand.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 39,000-40,020 36,700-37,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 39,200-40,250 36,900-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 39,000-40,020 39,200-40,250
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,050
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,950
General Foods 40,400
Gujarat Ambuja 39,000
Indian Rubber 39,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,050
Mahakali 40,050
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 40,000
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 40,000
Vippy --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,900-65,000 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 67,700-67,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 67,900-68,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,150-36,200 35,650-35,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,000-36,050 35,500-35,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 36,100-36,150 35,600-35,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,800-34,850 34,300-34,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,900-34,950 34,400-34,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship