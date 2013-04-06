* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices also opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm due to poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 39,000-40,200 39,000-40,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,200-40,250 39,200-40,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 39,000-40,200 39,200-40,250 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,600 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 39,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries -- Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 40,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 39,800 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,850-36,900 36,150-36,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,700-36,750 36,000-36,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,800-36,850 36,100-36,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 34,800-34,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,300-35,350 34,900-34,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship