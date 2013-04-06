* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 39,000-40,200 39,000-40,200 39,000-40,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,200-40,250 39,200-40,250 39,200-40,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 39,500-40,500 39,500-40,500 39,000-40,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 150 39,000-40,200 39,200-40,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 65,100-65,200 plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 68,000-68,100 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,850-36,900 36,850-36,900 36,150-36,200 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,700-36,750 36,700-36,750 36,000-36,050 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,800-36,850 36,800-36,850 36,100-36,150 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,200-35,250 35,200-35,250 34,800-34,850 Spot (48% protein) 35,300-35,350 35,300-35,350 34,900-34,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship