* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm due to poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 38,800-40,900 39,000-40,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,000-40,100 39,200-40,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 38,800-40,000 39,000-40,100 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,750 General Foods 40,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 40,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,250 Lakhmi Solvex 41,000 Mahakali 40,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex -- Prestige Foods 40,250 Premier proteins 40,200 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,250 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,100-65,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,650-37,700 36,850-36,900 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,500-37,550 36,700-36,750 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,600-37,750 36,800-36,850 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,750-35,800 35,200-35,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,300-35,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship