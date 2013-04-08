* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened firm due to poor availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 38,800-40,900 39,000-40,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 39,000-40,100 39,200-40,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 130 38,800-40,000 39,000-40,100
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,750
General Foods 40,250
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 40,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,250
Lakhmi Solvex 41,000
Mahakali 40,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 40,250
Premier proteins 40,200
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 40,250
Vippy --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 64,800-64,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,100-65,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,000-68,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,650-37,700 36,850-36,900
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,500-37,550 36,700-36,750
FOR Kakinada delivery 37,600-37,750 36,800-36,850
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,750-35,800 35,200-35,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,300-35,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship