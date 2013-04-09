* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm in spot due to poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 38,800-40,400 38,800-40,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,000-40,500 39,000-40,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 38,800-40,400 39,000-40,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000 General Foods 40,700 Gujarat Ambuja 40,000 Indian Rubber 40,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,250 Lakhmi Solvex 41,000 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 40,500 Premier proteins 40,250 Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,700 Vippy 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,000-66,100 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,650-37,700 37,650-37,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,500-37,550 37,500-37,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,600-37,650 37,600-37,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,850-35,900 35,750-35,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,950-36,000 35,850-35,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship