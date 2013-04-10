* Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh including Indore mandi closed today due to Amavasya. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 38,800-40,400 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 39,000-40,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 40,750 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500 Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 41,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 41,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,500 Prestige Foods 41,000 Premier proteins 41,000 Rama 41,000 Ruchi 41,000 Vippy 40,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,800-69,900 69,400-69,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 38,450-38,500 37,650-37,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 38,300-38,350 37,500-37,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 38,400-38,450 37,600-37,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 35,850-35,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 35,950-36,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship