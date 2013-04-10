-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- April 10 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery Closed Closed 38,800-40,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery Closed Closed 39,000-40,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,500-42,000 40,500-42,000 40,000-41,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore -- Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,300-66,400 66,400-66,500 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,600-66,700 66,700-66,800 66,300-66,400 plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,600-69,700 69,200-69,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,800-69,900 68,400-69,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 38,450-38,500 38,450-38,500 37,650-37,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 38,300-38,350 38,300-38,350 37,500-37,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 38,400-38,450 38,400-38,450 37,600-37,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700 35,850-35,900 Spot (48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,750-36,800 35,950-36,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship