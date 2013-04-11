* Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh including Indore mandi closed today due to Chettichand festival. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 38,800-40,400 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 39,000-40,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 41,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000 General Foods 41,200 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 41,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 41,100 Prestige Foods 41,000 Premier proteins 41,000 Rama 41,000 Ruchi 41,200 Vippy 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,300-66,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,600-66,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,100-69,200 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,300-69,400 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 38,450-38,500 38,450-38,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 38,300-38,350 38,300-38,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 38,400-38,450 38,400-38,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship