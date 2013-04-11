* Most of the mandies of the Madhya Pradesh including Indore mandi closed today
due to Chettichand festival.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 38,800-40,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 39,000-40,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 41,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 41,000
General Foods 41,200
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 41,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 41,000
Lakhmi Solvex 42,000
Mahakali 41,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 41,100
Prestige Foods 41,000
Premier proteins 41,000
Rama 41,000
Ruchi 41,200
Vippy 41,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,300-66,400
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,600-66,700
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,100-69,200
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,300-69,400
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 38,450-38,500 38,450-38,500
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 38,300-38,350 38,300-38,350
FOR Kakinada delivery 38,400-38,450 38,400-38,450
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,750-36,800 36,750-36,800
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship