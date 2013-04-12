Indian rapeseed falls for 3rd straight day, hits over 2-yr low
NEW DELHI, May 31 Indian rapeseed futures closed lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, touching their lowest in over two years due to low demand.
* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today due to poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 39,500-40,400 38,800-40,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,700-40,500 39,000-40,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 160 39,500-40,400 39,700-40,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,400 General Foods 40,700 Gujarat Ambuja 40,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,500 Lakhmi Solvex 41,000 Mahakali 40,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,500 Prestige Foods 40,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,700 Vippy 40,200 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,800-68,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,550-37,600 38,450-38,500 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,400-37,450 38,300-38,350 FOR Kakinada delivery 37,500-37,550 38,400-38,450 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,000-36,050 36,650-36,700 Spot ( 48% protein) 36,100-36,150 36,750-36,800 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
