* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady in dull trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 38,500-40,400 39,500-40,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,700-40,500 39,700-40,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 38,500-40,400 38,700-40,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500
General Foods 40,500
Gujarat Ambuja 40,000
Indian Rubber 40,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 41,000
Mahakali 41,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,750
Prestige Foods 40,500
Premier proteins 40,500
Rama 41,000
Ruchi 40,500
Vippy 40,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 37,550-37,600 37,550-37,600
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 37,400-37,450 37,400-37,450
FOR Kakinada delivery 37,500-37,550 37,500-37,550
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 36,000-36,050 36,000-36,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 36,100-36,150 36,100-36,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship