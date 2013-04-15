* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,900 38,500-40,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,350
General Foods 40,100
Gujarat Ambuja 39,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,250
Mahakali 40,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,500
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 40,000
Rama 40,500
Ruchi 40,100
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,650-36,700 37,550-37,600
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,500-36,550 37,400-37,450
FOR Kakinada delivery 36,600-36,650 37,500-37,550
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 36,000-36,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,450-35,500 36,100-36,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship