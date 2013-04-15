* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,900 38,500-40,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,350 General Foods 40,100 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,250 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,500 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama 40,500 Ruchi 40,100 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,650-36,700 37,550-37,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,500-36,550 37,400-37,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,600-36,650 37,500-37,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 36,000-36,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,450-35,500 36,100-36,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship