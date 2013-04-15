* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against
limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,900 38,500-39,900 38,500-40,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 39,000-40,750 39,000-40,750 40,000-41,000
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,800-65,900 66,200-66,300
plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700 37,550-37,600
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,500-36,550 36,500-36,550 37,400-37,450
FOR Kakinada delivery 36,600-36,650 36,600-36,650 37,500-37,550
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 35,350-35,400 36,000-36,050
Spot (48% protein) 35,450-35,500 35,450-35,500 36,100-36,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship