* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,900 38,500-39,900 38,500-40,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,000 38,700-40,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 39,000-40,750 39,000-40,750 40,000-41,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 38,500-39,900 38,700-40,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,500-65,600 65,900-66,000 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,800-65,900 66,200-66,300 plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,500-68,600 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,700-68,800 69,100-69,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,650-36,700 36,650-36,700 37,550-37,600 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,500-36,550 36,500-36,550 37,400-37,450 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,600-36,650 36,600-36,650 37,500-37,550 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,350-35,400 35,350-35,400 36,000-36,050 Spot (48% protein) 35,450-35,500 35,450-35,500 36,100-36,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship