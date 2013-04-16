* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on increased selling while soy oil refined
prices opened strong on better buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 37,800-39,400 38,500-39,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,000-39,500 38,700-40,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 37,800-39,400 38,000-39,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250
General Foods 39,750
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,500
Prestige Foods 39,500
Premier proteins 38,600
Rama 39,250
Ruchi 39,750
Vippy 39,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 36,650-36,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 36,500-36,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 36,600-36,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 35,350-35,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,450-34,500 35,450-35,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship