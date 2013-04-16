* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 37,800-39,400 37,800-39,400 38,500-39,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,000-39,500 38,000-39,500 38,700-40,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 38,000-40,500 38,000-40,500 39,000-40,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 37,800-39,400 38,000-39,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,300-65,400 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700 65,700-65,800
plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 35,650-35,700 36,650-36,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 35,500-35,550 36,500-36,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 35,600-35,650 36,600-36,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,350-34,400 35,350-35,400
Spot (48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,450-34,500 35,450-35,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship