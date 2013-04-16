* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,800-39,400 37,800-39,400 38,500-39,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,000-39,500 38,000-39,500 38,700-40,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,000-40,500 38,000-40,500 39,000-40,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 200 37,800-39,400 38,000-39,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,200-65,300 65,300-65,400 65,400-65,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700 65,700-65,800 plant delivery# 68,300-68,400 68,500-68,600 68,400-68,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800 68,600-68,700 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 35,650-35,700 36,650-36,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 35,500-35,550 36,500-36,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 35,600-35,650 36,600-36,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,350-34,400 35,350-35,400 Spot (48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,450-34,500 35,450-35,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship