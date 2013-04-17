* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against poor
selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady in dull trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 37,000-38,900 37,800-39,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 37,200-39,000 38,000-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 190 37,000-38,900 37,200-39,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,300
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 39,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 39,500
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 39,000
Vippy 39,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,300-68,400
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,500-68,600
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 35,650-35,700
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 35,500-35,550
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 35,600-35,650
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,350-34,400
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,450-34,500
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship