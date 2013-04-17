* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady in dull trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 37,000-38,900 37,800-39,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,200-39,000 38,000-39,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 190 37,000-38,900 37,200-39,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,300 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 39,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,500-68,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,650-35,700 35,650-35,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,500-35,550 35,500-35,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 35,600-35,650 35,600-35,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,350-34,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,450-34,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship