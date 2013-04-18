* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 37,500-39,500 37,000-38,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-39,700 37,200-39,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 140 37,500-39,500 37,700-39,700 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 40,300 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 40,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 40,100 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 40,500 Ruchi 40,300 Vippy 39,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,300-36,350 35,650-35,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,150-36,200 35,500-35,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,250-36,300 35,600-35,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 34,350-34,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 34,450-34,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship