BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- April 18 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,500-39,500 37,500-39,500 37,000-38,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,700-39,700 37,700-39,700 37,200-39,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,750-40,500 38,750-40,500 38,000-40,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 140 37,000-38,900 37,200-39,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 65,600-65,700 plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,300-36,350 36,300-36,350 35,650-35,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,150-36,200 36,150-36,200 35,500-35,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,250-36,300 36,250-36,300 35,600-35,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050 34,350-34,400 Spot (48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150 34,450-34,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M