* All the mandies of the state including Indore mandi today due to Ram Navami festival. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on dull trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery Closed 37,500-39,500 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 37,700-39,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,700 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 439,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,750 Prestige Foods 39,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 40,000 Ruchi 39,700 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,300-68,400 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,500-68,600 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,300-36,350 35,650-35,700 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,150-36,200 35,500-35,550 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,250-36,300 35,600-35,650 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 34,350-34,400 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 34,450-34,500 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship