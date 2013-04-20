* Soybean prices opened almost steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened steady on dull trading. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,400 37,500-39,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,200-39,500 37,700-39,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 140 38,000-39,400 38,200-39,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,750 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,250 Rama 39,250 Ruchi 39,700 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,300-36,350 36,300-36,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,150-36,200 36,150-36,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,250-36,300 36,250-36,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship