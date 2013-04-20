* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,400 38,000-39,400 37,500-39,500 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,200-39,500 38,200-39,500 37,700-39,700 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,500-40,000 38,500-40,000 38,750-40,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 140 38,000-39,400 38,200-39,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1120-1220 1120-1220 1120-1220 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1240 1240 1240 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 36,300-36,350 36,300-36,350 36,300-36,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 36,150-36,200 36,150-36,200 36,150-36,200 FOR Kakinada delivery 36,250-36,300 36,250-36,300 36,250-36,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050 35,000-35,050 Spot (48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150 35,100-35,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship