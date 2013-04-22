* Soybean prices opened almost steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on dull trading.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-39,200 38,000-39,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,200-39,250 38,200-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 120 38,000-39,200 38,200-39,250
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 39,250
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,200
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,250
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 39,000
Rama 39,000
Ruchi 39,250
Vippy 39,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,900-66,000 66,000-66,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,200-66,300 66,300-66,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,600-68,700 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1120-1220
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1240
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 35,300-35,350 36,300-36,350
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 35,150-35,200 36,150-36,200
FOR Kakinada delivery 35,250-35,300 36,250-36,300
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 35,000-35,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 35,100-35,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship