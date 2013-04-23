* Indore mandi closed today due to Mahavir Jayanti. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery Closed 38,000-39,200 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 38,200-39,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,750 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 39,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,750 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,250 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 39,500 Ruchi 39,750 Vippy 39,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded 35,300-35,350 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded 35,150-35,200 FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded 35,250-35,300 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship