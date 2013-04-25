* Indore mandi closed today due to Hanuman Jayanti festival.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery Closed 38,200-39,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 38,400-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000
General Foods 40,600
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 40,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 40,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,500
Mahakali 40,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,000
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 40,000
Rama 40,500
Ruchi 40,600
Vippy 40,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,100-66,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,400-66,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,950-35,000 34,500-34,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,050-35,100 34,600-34,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship