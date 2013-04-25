* Indore mandi closed today due to Hanuman Jayanti festival. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery Closed 38,200-39,400 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 38,400-39,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 40,000 General Foods 40,600 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 40,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 40,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 40,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins 40,000 Rama 40,500 Ruchi 40,600 Vippy 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,100-66,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,400-66,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,950-35,000 34,500-34,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,050-35,100 34,600-34,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship