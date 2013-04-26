* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor availability's.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 39,500-40,900 38,200-39,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 39,700-41,000 38,400-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 39,500-40,900 39,700-41,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 41,700
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500
General Foods 41,700
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 41,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 40,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 41,000
Lakhmi Solvex 41,500
Mahakali 41,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,800
Prestige Foods 41,250
Premier proteins 41,500
Rama 41,500
Ruchi 41,700
Vippy 41,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 66,900-67,000
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,200-70,300 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,400-70,500 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,250-35,300 34,950-35,000
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,350-35,400 35,050-35,100
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship