Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- April 27
Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 39,300-40,700 39,500-40,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 39,500-40,800 39,700-41,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 140 39,300-40,700 39,500-40,800
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500
General Foods 41,500
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 41,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 41,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 41,000
Lakhmi Solvex 42,000
Mahakali 41,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,500
Prestige Foods 41,250
Premier proteins 41,500
Rama 41,500
Ruchi 41,500
Vippy 41,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,200-70,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,400-70,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,250-35,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,350-35,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship