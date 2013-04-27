Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- April 27  Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 39,300-40,700 39,500-40,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,500-40,800 39,700-41,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 140 39,300-40,700 39,500-40,800 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 42,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 40,500 General Foods 41,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 41,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 41,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 41,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 41,000 Lakhmi Solvex 42,000 Mahakali 41,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,500 Prestige Foods 41,250 Premier proteins 41,500 Rama 41,500 Ruchi 41,500 Vippy 41,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,500-67,600 67,500-67,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,800-67,900 67,800-67,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 70,000-70,100 70,200-70,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 70,200-70,300 70,400-70,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 35,000-35,050 35,250-35,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 35,100-35,150 35,350-35,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship