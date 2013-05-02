* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 37,500-39,100 38,000-39,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-39,200 38,200-39,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 37,500-39,100 37,700-39,200 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,600 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 38,750 Premier proteins 39,000 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,600 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,300-67,400 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,700-69,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,600-69,700 69,900-70,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,250-34,300 34,550-34,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,650-34,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship