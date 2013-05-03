* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 37,500-39,200 37,500-39,100 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-39,250 37,700-39,200 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 37,500-39,200 37,700-39,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,250 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,700 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy 39,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 66,900-67,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,200-69,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,250-34,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,200-34,250 34,350-34,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship