* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 37,500-39,200 37,500-39,100
(Auction price)
Market delivery 37,700-39,250 37,700-39,200
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 170 37,500-39,200 37,700-39,250
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750
General Foods 40,000
Gujarat Ambuja 39,000
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,250
Mahakali 40,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,700
Prestige Foods 39,000
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 40,000
Vippy 39,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,000-69,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,200-69,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,250-34,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,200-34,250 34,350-34,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship