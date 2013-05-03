-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 3 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,500-39,200 37,500-39,200 37,500-39,100 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,700-39,250 37,700-39,250 37,700-39,200 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,500-40,250 38,500-40,250 38,500-40,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 170 37,500-39,200 37,700-39,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,400-66,500 66,800-66,900 66,600-66,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,700-66,800 67,100-67,200 66,900-67,000 plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,700-69,800 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,900-70,000 69,200-69,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 34,250-34,300 Spot (48% protein) 34,200-34,250 34,200-34,250 34,350-34,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship