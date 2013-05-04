* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 38,000-39,400 37,500-39,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,200-39,500 37,700-39,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 38,000-39,400 38,200-39,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250 General Foods 40,250 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,300 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 40,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 39,500 Premier proteins 39,500 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,250 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,800-66,900 66,400-66,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 67,100-67,200 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,900-70,000 69,700-69,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,250-34,300 34,100-34,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,200-34,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship