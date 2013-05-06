* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,000-39,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,200-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 40,000
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500
General Foods 40,200
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,750
Mahakali 40,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,800
Prestige Foods 39,750
Premier proteins --
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 40,200
Vippy 39,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,600-66,700 66,400-66,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,500-69,600 69,200-69,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,700-69,800 69,400-69,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,250-34,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,350-34,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship