* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited selling at lower
prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,500-39,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,700-39,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 40,000
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250
General Foods 40,200
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,500
Mahakali 40,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,900
Prestige Foods 39,750
Premier proteins --
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 40,200
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,900-67,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship