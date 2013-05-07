-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 7
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further sharply at closed on poor buying support
against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,500-39,400 38,500-39,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,700-39,500 38,700-39,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 39,250-40,500 39,250-40,500 39,500-40,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 200 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,800-65,900 66,600-66,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 66,100-66,200 66,900-67,000
plant delivery# 68,000-68,100 68,700-68,800 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,900-69,000 69,700-69,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1210 1100-1210 1100-1210
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1230 1230 1230
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot (48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship