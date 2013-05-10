* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,500-39,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,700-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 270 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 40,000 AV Agri 40,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 39,750 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 39,500 Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250 General Foods 40,650 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils -- Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,750 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,400 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 40,000 Ruchi 40,650 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,200-65,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,000-68,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,200-68,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship