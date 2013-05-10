* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,400 38,500-39,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,700-39,500 38,700-40,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 270 38,500-39,400 38,700-39,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex 40,000
AV Agri 40,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 39,750
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 39,500
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250
General Foods 40,650
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,750
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 41,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 40,400
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 40,000
Ruchi 40,650
Vippy --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,200-65,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,500-65,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,000-68,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,200-68,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,350-34,400 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,450-34,500 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship