-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 14 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were steady at closed on limited buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 39,000-39,900 39,000-39,900 39,000-39,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 39,200-40,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 40,000-41,250 40,000-41,250 39,250-41,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 39,000-39,900 39,200-40,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 Spot (48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship