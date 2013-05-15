* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 38,500-39,750 39,000-39,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 39,200-39,800 39,200-40,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 38,500-39,750 38,700-39,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 40,000 AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries -- General Foods 41,000 Gujarat Ambuja 39,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex -- Mahakali 41,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 40,000 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 40,000 Ruchi 41,000 Vippy 40,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 66,000-66,100 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,300-66,400 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,000-69,100 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship