* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 39,000-39,750 39,000-40,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 39,200-39,800 39,200-40,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 39,000-39,750 39,200-39,800
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil 39,500
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,600
General Foods 40,750
Gujarat Ambuja 39,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,000
Mahakali 40,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,600
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 40,750
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,400-65,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship