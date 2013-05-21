Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higherer prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 38,500-39,600 39,000-39,750
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,700-39,700 39,200-39,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 38,500-39,600 38,700-39,700
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 40,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500
General Foods 40,500
Gujarat Ambuja 39,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 40,000
Lakhmi Solvex 40,500
Mahakali 41,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,800
Prestige Foods 40,000
Premier proteins 39,250
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 40,500
Vippy 39,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,500-68,600 68,700-68,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,900-69,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship