BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 38,700-39,750 38,500-39,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,900-39,800 38,700-39,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 38,700-39,750 38,900-39,900 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 40,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 40,500 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 40,000 Lakhmi Solvex 40,500 Mahakali 41,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,800 Prestige Foods 40,000 Premier proteins 39,250 Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,500 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,900-69,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
