BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 38,250-39,250 38,700-39,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,350-39,300 38,900-39,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 38,250-39,250 38,350-39,300 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 39,500 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 39,500 Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces resignation of Vineet Garg as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: