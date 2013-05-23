Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 38,250-39,250 38,700-39,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 38,350-39,300 38,900-39,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 38,250-39,250 38,350-39,300 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil 39,500 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 39,500 Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 39,500 General Foods 40,000 Gujarat Ambuja 39,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,500 Lakhmi Solvex 40,000 Mahakali 40,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,500 Prestige Foods 39,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 39,500 Ruchi 40,000 Vippy 39,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,100-69,200 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,300-69,400 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 34,000-34,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,800-33,850 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship