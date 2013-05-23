* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on better selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 38,250-39,250 38,250-39,250 38,700-39,750 (Auction prices) Market delivery 38,350-39,300 38,350-39,300 38,900-39,800 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,500-40,000 38,500-40,000 38,500-41,000 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 38,250-39,250 38,350-39,300 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 66,100-66,200 66,100-66,200 plant delivery# 68,800-68,900 69,100-69,200 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,000-69,100 69,300-69,400 69,100-69,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,700-33,750 34,000-34,050 Spot (48% protein) 33,800-33,850 33,800-33,850 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship