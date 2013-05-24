Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased
selling.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 38,000-38,950 38,250-39,250
(Auction price)
Market delivery 38,200-39,000 38,350-39,300
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 38,000-38,950 38,200-39,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 39,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 39,250
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 40,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 39,250
General Foods 39,700
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 39,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 39,500
Lakhmi Solvex 40,250
Mahakali 40,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,000
Prestige Foods 39,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 39,500
Ruchi 39,700
Vippy 39,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,600-65,700 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,800-68,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,600-33,650 33,700-33,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,700-33,750 33,800-33,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paidNote: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices
but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship