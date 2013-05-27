BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says executes stake sale agreement with Orient Cement
* Says executed today a definitive agreement with Orient Cement Limited
Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,600 37,500-38,750 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-38,700 37,700-38,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 170 37,500-38,600 37,700-38,700 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 39,000 General Foods 39,400 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 39,000 Ruchi 39,400 Vippy 39,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 68,500-68,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 68,700-68,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,500-33,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,600-33,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------