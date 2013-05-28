 Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,200 37,500-38,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-38,250 37,700-38,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 37,500-38,200 37,700-38,250 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500 General Foods 39,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,200 Prestige Foods 38,750 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 39,000 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,200-33,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,300-33,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship