Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 37,500-38,200 37,500-38,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 37,700-38,250 37,700-38,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 37,500-38,200 37,700-38,250
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,500
General Foods 39,000
Gujarat Ambuja 38,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 39,500
Mahakali 39,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 39,200
Prestige Foods 38,750
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 39,000
Vippy 38,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,500-65,600 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,800-65,900 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,000-69,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,100-69,200 69,200-69,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,200-33,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,300-33,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship