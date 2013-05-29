 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices.  Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,500 37,500-38,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-38,600 37,700-38,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 37,500-38,500 37,700-38,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,300 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,200 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 38,750 Ruchi 39,300 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,200-33,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,400-33,450 33,300-33,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship