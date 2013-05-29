BRIEF-RBI says sovereign gold bonds issued on March 17, held in demat form to be eligible for trading from Apr 13
* Tradability of sovereign gold bond scheme 2016 -17 - series IV
Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 37,500-38,500 37,500-38,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,700-38,600 37,700-38,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 37,500-38,500 37,700-38,600 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 39,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,750 General Foods 39,300 Gujarat Ambuja 38,250 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 39,000 Lakhmi Solvex 39,500 Mahakali 39,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,200 Prestige Foods 39,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 38,750 Ruchi 39,300 Vippy 38,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,800-65,900 65,500-65,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 66,100-66,200 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 69,200-69,300 68,900-69,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 69,400-69,500 69,100-69,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,300-33,350 33,200-33,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,400-33,450 33,300-33,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* Tradability of sovereign gold bond scheme 2016 -17 - series IV
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint