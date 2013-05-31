Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 31
Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 37,500-38,100 37,700-38,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 280 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,100
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,250
General Foods 38,700
Gujarat Ambuja 38,000
Indian Rubber 38,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 38,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,700
Mahakali 39,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,800
Prestige Foods 38,250
Premier proteins 38,500
Rama 38,700
Ruchi 38,700
Vippy 38,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,700-69,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 33,050-33,100
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,150-33,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship