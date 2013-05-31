Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 31  Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,500-38,100 37,700-38,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 280 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,100 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 39,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,250 General Foods 38,700 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 38,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,700 Mahakali 39,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,800 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 38,500 Rama 38,700 Ruchi 38,700 Vippy 38,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 68,700-68,800 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,900-69,000 69,700-69,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 33,050-33,100 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,150-33,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship