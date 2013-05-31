-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 31 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against poor buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 37,300-38,000 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,500-38,100 37,500-38,100 37,700-38,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 37,500-39,000 37,500-39,000 37,500-39,250 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 280 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,100 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 69,500-69,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 69,700-69,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,900-32,950 33,050-33,100 Spot (48% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,000-33,050 33,150-33,200 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship