-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- May 31
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down further at closed on increased selling against
poor buying support.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 37,300-38,000 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,400
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 37,500-38,100 37,500-38,100 37,700-38,500
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 37,500-39,000 37,500-39,000 37,500-39,250
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 280 37,300-38,000 37,500-38,100
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 65,300-65,400 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,600-65,700 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000
plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,700-68,800 69,500-69,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,900-69,000 69,700-69,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1200 1100-1200 1100-1200
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1220 1220 1220
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,900-32,950 33,050-33,100
Spot (48% protein) 33,000-33,050 33,000-33,050 33,150-33,200
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship