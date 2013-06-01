* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 37,000-37,900 37,300-38,000 (Auction price) Market delivery 37,200-38,000 37,500-38,100 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 37,000-37,900 37,200-38,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex 38,000 AV Agri 38,400 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,000 Gujarat Ambuja 38,000 Indian Rubber 38,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,750 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,900 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 39,000 Prestige Foods 37,900 Premier proteins -- Rama 38,000 Ruchi 38,000 Vippy 37,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,800-64,900 65,300-65,400 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,100-65,200 65,600-65,700 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1200 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1220 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,850-32,900 32,900-32,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,950-33,000 33,000-33,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship