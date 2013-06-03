* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 36,500-37,400 37,000-37,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,700-37,500 37,200-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 36,500-37,400 36,700-37,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500
General Foods 38,250
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,250
Mahakali 38,300
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,300
Prestige Foods 37,500
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 38,300
Ruchi 38,250
Vippy 37,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,600-64,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,500-67,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,700-67,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,850-32,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,950-33,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship