* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 36,500-37,400 37,000-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,700-37,500 37,200-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 36,500-37,400 36,700-37,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 38,250 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,250 Mahakali 38,300 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,300 Prestige Foods 37,500 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 38,300 Ruchi 38,250 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,400-64,500 64,600-64,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,500-67,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,600-67,700 67,700-67,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,850-32,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,950-33,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship