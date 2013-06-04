* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 36,500-37,800 36,500-37,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,700-38,000 36,700-37,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 36,500-37,800 36,700-38,000
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja 37,500
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,750
Lakhmi Solvex 38,500
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,400
Prestige Foods 38,000
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 38,500
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 37,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,900-64,000 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,800-32,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,900-32,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship