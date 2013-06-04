* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil solvent prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 36,500-37,800 36,500-37,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,700-38,000 36,700-37,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 36,500-37,800 36,700-38,000 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 37,500 Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,750 Lakhmi Solvex 38,500 Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,400 Prestige Foods 38,000 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 38,500 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,900-64,000 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1180 1100-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,800-32,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 32,900-32,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship